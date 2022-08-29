Man accused of stealing fire department emergency vehicle after crash

By WABC Staff

YAPHANK, Long Island, New York (WABC) — A man is accused of stealing a fire department emergency vehicle after he was involved in a crash on Long Island on Saturday.

Jaime Alexander Brayton, 33, crashed his car on the Long Island Expressway just before 7 p.m., disabling it along with multiple other vehicles.

Officers and members of the Yaphank Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash.

While the expressway was being closed to westbound traffic and victims of the crash were being assisted, police say Brayton entered the driver’s side of a fire department emergency vehicle.

An officer reached into the emergency vehicle to try to stop Brayton but he reportedly drove forward, causing the officer to injure his arm.

Brayton allegedly then drove off before highway patrol officers, with the help of aviation, were able to stop him less than 10 minutes later.

He was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, assault and unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Brayton was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The officer injured in the incident was also treated for a minor injury to his shoulder.

