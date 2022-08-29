Food bank faced with double pinch – rising food costs and higher demand for services

By Shanila Kabir

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Hawaii Food Bank officials said they are in a double pinch – that demand for their services is increasing as well as the price of the food they give out.

CEO and President of Hawaii Food Bank said food costs increased by more than 10% this year.

“We are seeing more and more families show up to our food distribution sites. Many families were barely able to make ends meet during the pandemic but with these economic hardships, they now need help. At the same time, our food prices are going up to provide these free services,” said Amy Marvin, President of Hawaii Food Bank.

She also said the organization can really stretch $1. Every $1 donated can cover more than two meals.

“What we have to do now is, when we buy food, we have to raise more money than we typically aim for to cover these new costs,” said Neill Char, board member at Hawaii Food Bank.

The organization held a gathering outside Water Front Plaza – accepting both food and cash donations.

They said another goal they have is food rescue. They urge residents to bring in fresh food from home that might go to waste. They also work with local grocery stores to recue fresh produce.

“It was really great for us to give these food items to people who need them especially right now because when we go shopping for ourselves, everything is really high. The cost of food, gas and everything else is high,” said Jonathan Sypert, a food donor.

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering at Hawaii Food bank, visit their website at Hawaiiafoodbank.org or call (808) 836-3600.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.