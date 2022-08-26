Firefighters find woman dead inside burning home

By WISN Staff

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A 36-year-old woman was found dead in a burning home early Thursday morning.

Family and friends at the scene identified her as Nikia Rogers.

The fire started at about 4:12 a.m. near 83rd and Vienna streets.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire and found the woman dead from gunshot w0unds.

Fire officials said the fire damaged two vehicles as well as the home, which was destroyed.

Kitzman said it is a close-knit neighborhood, and he hopes the killer is found, and the family can find peace.

WISN 12 News’ Cyreia Sandlin spoke with Rogers’ best friend since kindergarten. She said Rogers lived in the home with her boyfriend of several years.

When asked about the violence overnight, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said, “There’s too much gun play in Milwaukee, just like it is across the United States. It’s sickening, It’s heartbreaking because you don’t kill just one individual person, you kill a little bit of the people in their family in their life that they care about.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Milwaukee police have not named a suspect in the case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

