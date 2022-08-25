Police officer indicted for wire fraud

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport police officer was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for claiming overtime for hours that he did not work, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release.

The indictment charged James Cisco, 51, with six counts of wire fraud.

The indictment alleges that beginning on or about Jan. 6, 2020, and continuing through at least Jan. 19, 2021, Cisco knowingly devised a scheme to defraud Shreveport out of funds which were designated for overtime pay to officers.

Brown said Cisco of submitted falsified reports he worked overtime hours on the Community-Based Crime Reduction (CBCR) Grant and certified that he had worked the hours.

It is further alleged that on three of the dates Cisco submitted falsified reports, the mobile device assigned to him was in the East Texas area during the same period he claimed to be working overtime.

Additionally, on five other occasions when Cisco submitted falsified overtime reports, records show he was working at an off-duty job for another company at the same time, according to the indictment.

The CBCR grant program is administered by the Department of Justice and seeks to reduce crime and improve community safety in distressed, high-crime neighborhoods. As part of the program, CBCR awards grants to local and tribal communities to be used for overtime.

Shreveport received a CBCR award grant which was used in 2020 to pay for officers to work overtime details and provided officers with 1.5 times their regular rate of pay for overtime hours worked.

If convicted, Cisco faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

