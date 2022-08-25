Patient killed, paramedic critical after ambulance ‘explodes’

By KITV Web Staff

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV) — A patient is dead and a paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance reportedly exploded while entering Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night.

Rattled hospital staff told Press the situation was unprecedented and the cause of the explosion is unknown. HPD and Honolulu Fire remained on the scene late into the evening.

Authorities say Ulukahiki Street was shut down because of the incident. Details about the incident have not yet been released.

The cause of the incident has not been released. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

The City and County of Honolulu is held a 10 p.m. news conference at Castle Medical Center regarding the incident.

