Grab-and-go thief caught on camera swiping jewelry from Kay Jewelers

<i>Honolulu Police/KITV</i><br/>A Grab-and-go thief is caught on camera swiping jewelry from a jewelry store at Windward Mall in early August.
By KITV Web Staff

    HONOLULU (KITV) — Honolulu police are looking to the public for help identifying a grab-and-go thief who stole from a jewelry store at Windward Mall in early August.

Authorities released surveillance footage from the incident at Kay Jewelers happened on Aug. 12. Investigators say the thief asked the sales clerk for two pieces of jewelry and then ran out of the store with the items.

That suspect was described as an unknown man who was wearing a white baseball cap, a black jacket, blue jeans, white shoes, and facemask.

If you recognize this person, or if you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

