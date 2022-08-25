Good Samaritan helps woman escape early morning attempted abduction in Chicago

By Cate Cauguiran and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police said a Good Samaritan helped a woman escape an abduction attempt in the West Loop Wednesday morning.

Police said that shortly before 7:30 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was walking in the 200-block of South Sangamon when an unknown car approached her and a man got out. The man then grabbed the victim’s shoulder and tried to pull her toward the vehicle, which police said had three other people inside.

A Good Samaritan who witnessed the abduction the attempted confronted the man, and the man fled in the vehicle northbound on Sangamon.

That witness was a dog walker, who did not want to be named and also did not want to be called a hero. He said he’s simply a neighbor who wanted to help.

“I noticed in the corner of my eye, that lady was walking down and a car approached,” he recalled. “She told me afterwards he literally did, like, grabbed onto her shoulder and said ‘Hey baby, you’re looking pretty good.'”

He jumped into action without hesitation, pulling out his bear spray.

“He went to get into the car and as he got in the car, I sprayed into the car,” he said.

That’s what led the suspects to take off. He said he is still processing what happened.

“It’s absolutely a parent’s worst nightmare. That their daughter could get snagged off the streets of Chicago,” he said.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody. No further details have been released.

