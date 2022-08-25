Bale of hay falls on 9-year-old girl, suffers serious injuries

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 9-year-old girl is seriously hurt after a large hay bale fell on her in the township of Eden.

Fond du Lac County officials were called to Sunny Road around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed three children, all of whom are related to one another, were chasing after kittens in a barn. Two of the children climbed up onto two large hay bales that were stacked on top of one another while the 9-year-old girl was on the ground level. Officials say the hay bales tipped over and trapped the 9-year-old girl under the hay bale.

Two adults were able to rescue the girl from underneath the hay bale.

The girl was flown via ThedaStar medical helicopter to Children’s Wisconsin with serious injuries.

The incident is not considered suspicious and none of the other children were injured.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.