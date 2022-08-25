Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous psych patient

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr.

According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility.

On August 20, at about 9:30 p.m., it was discovered that Orr had vanished from his South East Portland group home.

Orr was described as a 49-year-old White man who weighs about 178 pounds and stands 6′3″. He is balding, has brown hair, brown eyes, and frequently dons a baseball cap.

According to PSRB, Orr is affected by a mental health disorder that can cause him to become dangerous to others when it is active. The most recent reports indicate that he will soon be due for his medications and is likely to become increasingly symptomatic and increasingly dangerous toward others in the coming days. He may also be under the influence of intoxicants.

When his symptoms increase, he is most likely to present as paranoid and to believe others will commit violence against him. He is in need of immediate medical care.

