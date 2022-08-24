Brother charged after accidentally shooting, killing twin

By Jennifer Lifsey and Madeline Montgomery

STONE MOUNTAIN, Georgia (WGCL) — A DeKalb County teenager is dead after police say he was shot by his twin brother.

DeKalb County police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, the 17-year-old brothers were playing with a gun in a bedroom of a home on the 5100 block of Young Knoll in Stone Mountain when it went off and hit one of the teens, identified as Dimitri Hayes, in the face. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police tell us the surviving twin, Xavier Hayes, is now at the DeKalb County Jail charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

At this time, there is no word on if there will be any charges against the boys’ parents.

