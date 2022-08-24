3 hurt when SUV stolen in Glencoe crashes on Edens Expressway near Touhy Avenue in Skokie: police

By WLS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SKOKIE, Illinois (WLS) — Police said three people were hurt when the stolen car they were riding in rolled over on the Edens Expressway near Touhy Avenue in Skokie around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the vehicle that crashed had just been stolen from a resident’s driveway in north suburban Glencoe.

It all began when a resident called 911 around 4 a.m. to report a young male breaking into their vehicle and trying to start the engine, Glencoe police said in a press release.

The caller also told police there were up to 10 additional suspects in the area along with three vehicles on the street.

Responding officers witnessed three vehicles fleeing the area, but were unable to catch them before they fled south on the Edens Expressway, police said.

A short time later, Wilmette police spotted the three vehicles and were able to provide license plate information before they fled out of sight.

Wilmette officers then came upon the crashed vehicle near the Touhy exit ramp on the inbound Edens, and verified it was one of the three vehicles they had just seen.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Glencoe and Wilmette detectives said they are investigating multiple vehicle thefts and burglaries related to this crash.

Glencoe police said their investigation revealed that two of vehicles had been stolen, including the crashed vehicle, and numerous others were burglarized in the area near the original call.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.