West Hollywood distributes test strips for date-rape drugs amid effort to improve nightlife safety

By Leanne Suter

Click here for updates on this story

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California (KABC) — The city of West Hollywood is launching a new program aimed at making nightlife safer.

The City Council approved a plan to purchase and distribute drink-spiking test strips to local bars, restaurants and patrons.

The strips are designed to detect date-rape-types of drugs. Users put a drop of their drink on the strip to make sure it’s safe.

Distribution of the strips began on Monday.

West Hollywood leaders and volunteers canvassed the city and handed out 2,500 kits.

Councilmembers were scheduled to host a meeting to talk about nightlife safety at the council chambers Monday evening.

The enactment of the program comes after people reported that they may have been drugged at venues in the city.

City leaders hope the test kits will become a key part of nighttime safety.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.