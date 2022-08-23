Skip to Content
Hammond family dog dies after alerting children to house fire

    HAMMOND, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is processing a grim scene in Hammond.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, a man set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home while her 11 and 14-year-old daughters were inside sleeping.

The two girls made it out alive, but the family said the dog died after alerting the sisters to the fire.

Danielle Johnson was arrested and faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated arson, and a list of other charges.

