UMass Amherst ranked first again for Best Campus Dining

AMHERST, Massachusetts (WCVB) — For the sixth year in a row, UMass Amherst leads the nation for the best food on campus, according to The Princeton Review, which ranks the top 25 universities and colleges in 50 different categories for 2023.

The school said with the largest collegiate dining program in the country, UMass Dining emphasizes locally sourced foods while delivering healthy, sustainable, delicious, diverse and authentic culinary experiences.

Rankings of the top 25 schools in 50 categories are posted online and will be included in the company’s 2023 edition of “The Best 388 Colleges.” The rankings are based on surveys of 160,000 students at the schools in the guide.

“We’re truly honored and humbled by such lasting recognition,” said Ken Toong, executive director of Auxiliary Enterprises. “Being consistently ranked at the top would not be possible without our dedicated, talented and hardworking team, and our students who recognize these efforts.”

Here’s the Top 10 for Best Campus Food:

1. University of Massachusetts-Amherst 2. Bowdoin College 3. Washington University in St. Louis 4. Cornell University 5. Pitzer College 6. Vanderbilt University 7. Skidmore College 8. Kansas State University 9. University of Richmond 10. University of Dayton

