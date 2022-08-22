Students at Chicago’s Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator

By Steven Graves

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Students at one prestigious school on Chicago’s South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting.

On Monday, the first day of school, students will demand the return of their assistant principal.

Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2’s Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.

As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans.

“We’re going to try to pack this patio,” Holloway said. “We’re pretty much classifying it as a walkout.”

The plan to walk out after a beloved staffer of two decades, Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, was suddenly shown the door. She was someone who students said led the school when other principals abruptly left and stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back,” Holloway said.

“It’s really hurtful, especially when you know how much they care about you,” said senior Arielle Warner.

Another senior, Kennedy Ross, said “We call her momma eagle because she was literally like our mom.”

Ross has been with “Ms. Fitz,” as she’s known, since she was 12 years old. She found out the assistant principal was being replaced, like most people, through a letter from a newly-hired principal Abdul Muhammad.

The letter said the school is quote “saying farewell” to Ms. Fitz.

A follow-up email from the long-time educator said it was not her choice to leave.

“It could have been handled differently. It’s just the respect part of it,” Ross said.

“Our new principal said he had no intentions of getting rid of the new administration,” Holloway said.

Ms. Fitz told CBS 2 over the phone she is “heartbroken” and “at a loss for words” as the new administration brought in its own staff. She said she wants to come back as her heart is with the kids.

Students said the support goes deep. As news hit the community, parents and alumni spoke up in outrage and plan to come walk out as well to get their beloved administrator back.

“We just want Ms. Fitzpatrick back,” Holloway said.

Ross added, “She is the glue that holds this building together.”

The walkout is expected to take place Monday morning, which is the first day of school. Organizers are expecting hundreds to attend.

In a statement, Chicago Public Schools said the district “entrusts our principals to create a positive environment for students and staff. Principals work with District leaders as they develop their staffing decisions but it’s ultimately up to each principal to develop their team and determine how to best use their resources.”

