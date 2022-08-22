One rescued after vehicle is swept away in flooded stream in New Mexico

By Vince Rodriguez

CHAVES COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — One person was rescued after their vehicle was swept away in the Rio Felix early Sunday morning in Chaves County.

Officials with the Dexter Fire Department said they responded to the Rio Felix just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning for a report of a vehicle being swept away by flooding. Fire officials said the person was on the roof of their vehicle but floating downstream.

The Dexter Fire Department said the vehicle entered the Rio Felix at Cherokee Road between Dexter and Hagerman, just south of Roswell. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they didn’t find the vehicle at the original location. They found the vehicle 1/4 to 1/2 mile downstream.

Fire crews then began to form a plan to rescue the person on top of the car and called in a team from the Roswell Fire Department to assist. A deputy chief for the Dexter Fire Department was tied to ropes and entered the fast-flowing stream to help rescue the person on the car.

The person on the car was pulled through flood waters and made it to rescue officials. That person was checked by EMS crews on the scene.

