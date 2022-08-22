Longtime Loyola Rambler’s basketball team chaplain Sister Jean turns 103

By Tre Ward and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) — Celebrations are on tap Sunday for Loyola University’s beloved ambassador Sister Jean.

The longtime Rambler’s basketball team chaplain is celebrating her birthday in Rogers Park.

“We did well at 100, but this is surpassing 100,” Sister Jean said.

On a day meant for scattered showers, the clouds parted for a woman who’s been celebrated on August 21 for the past 103 years.

“I can’t believe that the sun came out…perhaps, I better get better prepared to get to heaven. I’m having so much fun,” she joked.

A week-long celebration kicked off Sunday when the Loyola CTA stop, just across Sheridan Road from the Campus, was renamed the “Sister Jean CTA Plaza.”

“To dedicate the plaza? That’s something very special,” Sister Jean said. “I’ll come more frequently. I know that! I know that for sure”

Speakers at Sunday’s ceremony will include Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Governor JB Pritzker and Loyola’s University President Jo Ann Rooney.

“Sister Jean: you are a role model to us all – inspiring us to love our neighbors and build strong communities. I’m thrilled to be a part of your 103rd birthday celebration and to officially unveil the Sister Jean CTA Plaza,” the governor said on Twitter.

Donned in her maroon and gold, whether on or off the sidelines, her impact, goes well beyond the court as an educator and mentor.

“You have graced the lives of generations of students,” Rooney said.

She even shared her secrets to longevity.

“I eat well. I pray well — I hope I pray well. And, I sleep well,” Sister Jean revealed.

Sister Jean is also being honored with her own birthday bobblehead. They are currently for sale on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s website.

Sister Jean is also expected to throw out the first pitch at Tuesday’s Cubs-Cardinals Game at Wrigley Field.

