15-year-old high school student dies following bicycle accident

By Olivia Kalentek

BERLIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A community is in mourning after a 15-year-old was killed riding his bicycle on Saturday.

Police say 15-year-old Chase Anderson was riding his bike near the Mobile Gas Station on Berlin Turnpike when he was involved in a car accident.

Chase was pronounced dead at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.

The crash is being investigated by the Midstate Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anderson recently became a member of the Berlin Police Cadet program.

Berlin Police released a statement saying:

Although the Berlin Police Cadet Program only recently began, Cadet Anderson was a consistent member with a positive attitude and an immense enthusiasm. The entire Berlin Police Department and Police Cadet program convey our deepest sympathy to both his family and friends, and we are deeply saddened by the loss of this young cadet whose bright future was cut tragically short. – Chief of Police Matthew J. McNally IV

Chase was a student at Berlin High School. School officials released a statement on Sunday saying:

We are devastated by the loss of Chase and heartbroken for his family and friends. He was a friend to many with a special spark and a great sense of humor. We know students, families and staff are grieving this loss to our community. We have counseling support available Sunday, August 21 from 10:00 – 2:00 PM and throughout the week at Berlin High School. Chase was really looking forward to the start of the school year, so we are going to do our best to honor him by embodying his energetic spirit as we welcome back and support staff and students this week. – Berlin High School Principal Eileen Eustis

