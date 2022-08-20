2 people dead in Stonington boat accident
By Evan Sobol, Dylan Fearon
Click here for updates on this story
STONINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington.
Authorities responded to Latimer Point around 7 a.m.
Police said the boat had two occupants and both died. They were both adult males.
They have not been identified.
A DEEP spokesperson said the boat collided with a break wall sometime Friday night.
The United States Coast Guard Station New London also responded.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.