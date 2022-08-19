Tensions flare at Lake Forest meeting to discuss concrete batch plant coming to Middletown

By Gladys Bautista

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Lake Forest residents asked questions and voiced their concerns to local leaders over a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown.

“I applaud all of you for being up here because every single person in here has a huge problem with what’s going on across the street,” one resident said.

SI Ready Mix is building the plant in a lot on Aiken Road, across from the Lake Forest neighborhood.

Tensions flared inside Locus Grove Baptist Church Thursday during an HOA community meeting held by councilman Anthony Piagentini for residents to meet with him as well as representatives from MSD, the Metro’s Planning and Design Services director, Air Pollution Control District director and Codes and Regulations director.

“I promise you we’re going to get to all your questions,” Piagentini told the crowd.

Residents believe they were left out of the decision process to allow the concrete batch plant to be built near the neighborhood.

The biggest concerns are the noise residents believe will come from the plant and the potential health risk of having a concrete batch plant close to their homes, especially for young children.

“Is there morals behind law?” resident Dane Mattingly said. “If your kids lived where our kids lived would you be passing this right along?”

While the plant will produce emissions, the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District said the health impact will not be significant.

The concrete company, SI Ready Mix, presented its plan to build the plant at a development review committee meeting in March, where it was approved.

The company then applied for an APCD permit to determine whether the right air pollution controls are in place at the facility to keep people safe in surrounding areas.

“We can’t go backwards because this application is already in,” Piagentini said. “You’re going to be part of this next process.”

The APCD is currently reviewing the application and expects to have a draft permit available for public viewing in the next few weeks.

