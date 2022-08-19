Referee shortage impacts high school football game schedules in Sacramento region

By Lysée Mitri

SACRAMENTO (KCRA) — As football season kicks off, a shortage of referees is forcing high schools across Northern California to rearrange their game-day schedules.

Instead of Friday night games, some schools will have to move a game or two to another night of the week this season.

Kristofer Zanardelli, who has been a referee for volleyball and soccer for years, said the big issue is not the people actively involved in the game. He said the spectators instead are what’s largely causing the shortage, having dealt with his own instances of unruly spectators.

“Yes, I’ve been in a couple matches in which there have been referee abuse. There have been spectators that have come onto the field,” Zanardelli said.

In July, the CIF passed an emergency rule that would ban parents for life if they physically assault someone in the game or a referee before, during or immediately after a game.

The shortage has made assigning a crew of officials to a game a tough task.

Monty Muller of Muller Sports handles that duty for games in the northern part of the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section.

He said 10 Friday night football games in the second week of the season had to be moved to other days due to the official shortage.

For instance, games for Roseville High School at Placer High School and Natomas High School at Liberty Ranch High School were both rescheduled from Fri., Aug. 26 to Thursday, Aug. 25.

Knowing the need is there, Zanardelli decided to add football to the list of sports he will be officiating this year. He said he is doing it for the athletes.

“I’m here to make sure that the high school experience can be positive for as many athletes as possible,” he said.

