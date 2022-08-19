Police: 60-year-old man shot, killed while walking home from work in Covington

By Rachel Hirschheimer, WLWT Staff

COVINGTON, Kentucky (WLWT) — A 60-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Covington Thursday.

According to police, around 8:55 p.m. officers responded to the 15th Street Bridge in the 0-100 block of 15th street for reports of shots fired and an individual down on the bridge.

When they got to the scene, police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, laying on the bridge.

The victim was taken to UC Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police have identified him as 60-year-old Virgil Stewart.

Police said investigators determined Stewart was walking home from work when he was approached by two men on the bridge.

Witnesses told police they heard at least one shot and people rifling through Stewart’s pockets before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses said one of the subjects who fled was possibly wearing gray and black and had dreadlocks to his shoulders.

The identity of the suspects is not known at this time, police said.

