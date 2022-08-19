Skip to Content
MBI report reveals some new information about Capitol Police firing shots during incident

By Scott Simmons

    JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — 16 WAPT News has obtained the initial incident report from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in an incident in which Capitol Police officers fired shots.

The report is redacted and does not reveal a lot of information, but it does confirm Sinatra Jordan, 30, is the person Capitol Police officers tried to pull over about 9 p.m. Sunday at Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson.

There is also a listing of a 38-year-old woman who was in the car. Her name and other details were redacted.

The document does not indicate who was shot, only that shots were fired.

Jordan is charged with fleeing law enforcement, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and marijuana possession.

