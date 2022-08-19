FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank

By KOCO Staff

SHAWNEE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee.

Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman in her 60s or 70s who is about 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 3 inches tall. They said she has a thin build and wore a pink-colored plaid long-sleeve shirt, black pants, glasses and a hat with a round blue rim.

The woman drove a black Dodge Avenger, authorities said.

