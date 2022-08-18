Suspect, bystander injured in shootout at Wildhorse Casino and Resort

By Web staff

UMATILLA, Oregon (KPTV) — A shootout with police at Wildhorse Casino and Resort left the shooter and a bystander injured Wednesday afternoon.

The Umatilla Confederated Tribes said police intercepted an armed gunman who attempted a robbery at the door around 1 p.m. Wednesday. A shootout with police resulted in a bystander and the suspect getting shot. The conditions of the bystander and suspect are not yet known.

In a statement to Facebook, the Pendelton School District confirmed a member of staff is the injured bystander.

“Several members of our staff witnessed the incident and one staff member was injured,” the school district wrote. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our number one priority. The PSD staff involved will be meeting to debrief and receive support.”

People inside the casino say it was a scary situation. Customers were told there was a gunman in the building and they were evacuated out a back door.

Casino employees say this is the first time they’ve seen an attempted robbery and shooting at the resort. They also say the suspect was someone they’ve seen before in the area.

The casino remained open Wednesday afternoon and evening despite the shooting.

The FBI as well as the local Pendleton Police are assisting in the investigation.

