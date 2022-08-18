Kansas City affordable housing plans face strong pushback at city hall

By Matt Flener

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A proposal championed by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and opposed by tenants’ rights groups to change criteria for developer tax incentives and define affordable housing will move forward to the full city council after a vote on Wednesday.

Another proposal to reform the tax incentive process will wait until next month.

Lucas’ affordable housing plan faced fierce opposition from KC Tenants who showed up to speak against both proposals at city hall on Wednesday.

The plans have several layers that would target certain areas with tax incentives around the city to develop affordable housing.

“We need affordable housing in the Northland. We need affordable housing in south Kansas City. We need it all around the city,” Lucas said.

One of the proposals would streamline the tax incentive process and could limit city council decision-making on tax incentives. Critics, this week, have said that could take away chances for people to object.

“There will be public comment and a hearing for every incentive to be approved,” Lucas said. “It is a lie for people who are saying there’s no public hearing.”

