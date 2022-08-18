15-year-old may be paralyzed after being shot twice near SE Houston convenience store, police say

By Charly Edsitty

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A 15-year-old may be paralyzed after being shot in the back along a sidewalk in southeast Houston, police said.

Police said the teenager had just left a Valero corner store in the 9400 block of Clearwood Drive near Tavenor Lane just after midnight when he was shot.

Detectives have security camera footage of the incident. They said it shows the teen crossing the street and then getting shot twice in the back.

Investigators said the 15-year-old was trying to buy some chips and a Coke, but his card was declined.

After that, he walked out of the store and crossed the street.

“Sometime when he got over here across the street, we see a white vehicle pull up, unknown if it’s related or not, but a little white sedan,” Lt. R. Willkens said. “Then we see an individual run from the sidewalk and run up on him, appears to shoot him twice.”

Police said after the teen fell to the ground, the shooter stood over him and kicked him a few times before running off.

The teen was taken to an area hospital. Doctors told police he might be paralyzed.

Investigators believe the shooter is a larger man who was wearing a gray or white hoodie.

