Teen girl to face charges in attack that left principal of Massachusetts school unconscious

By Web staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A teenage girl accused of attacking her principal and knocking her unconscious at a Boston school is set to be arraigned Wednesday.

Principal Patricia Lampron was knocked unconscious on Nov. 3 during dismissal at the Upper Campus of the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School.

The girl, who was 16 at the time of the alleged incident, is facing one count of assault and battery on a victim over the age of 60; one count of assault causing serious bodily injury and two counts of assault and battery on a public employee.

Prosecutors said the suspect will be charged as a youthful offender.

The principal was unconscious for 4 minutes and taken to a hospital, where she later recovered.

That incident resulted in the union representing administrators and support staff to call for better security measures.

