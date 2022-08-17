New Orleans mother demands answers after son hurt in school bus fight

By Kourtney Williams

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A New Orleans mother is demanding answers after her son was hurt in a school bus fight.

“My youngest son came in and he gave me a hug and started crying and I said, ‘what’s wrong?’ He said they beat Chris up on the school bus,” Keishone Sterling said.

In the video, you can see the 13-year-old being attacked by many students. Sterling says she had a hard time watching the video and cried for three days.

We’ve blurred the faces of the children for their protection due to their age.

According to Sterling, she says the fight took place after her son asked a little girl to stop arguing with his younger brother, who was also on the bus.

Sterling says her child is traumatized by what took place, but what’s even more disturbing is the bus driver is seen in the video standing by and doing nothing.

She says she doesn’t understand how the bus driver could just watch the kids jump her child.

When she spoke directly with the bus driver, she was told it’s company policy not to break up fights.

WDSU reached out to Kipp New Orleans schools to ask them what the policy is for bus drivers when a fight takes place on a school bus and they sent a statement saying:

“The safety of our students is our number one priority both in and out of the classroom. We take all incidents seriously and are working with our bus vendor to investigate the situation. in the meantime, we are in touch with the impacted students and families to support our students and hold all parties accountable where applicable.”

