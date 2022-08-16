Police asking residents to check surveillance cameras following catalytic converter thefts

By GARRETT BEHANNA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Catalytic converter thefts have become quite common recently, and local police departments are reminding residents to stay vigilant and to check any surveillance or doorbell camera footage to catch the thieves.

The Scott Township Police Department is the latest one to warn residents of the thefts.

“Glendale residents, please, if you have any video surveillance cameras or doorbell cameras, check to see if you see any suspicious activities or individuals lurking around vehicles late Thursday night into Friday morning at approximately 2-4 am,” the department’s Facebook post read. “There were males in the area cutting off catalytic converters from vehicles. If any video is obtained, please contact Scott PD with any information.”

