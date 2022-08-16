Lake Charles woman arrested, facing murder charge in hot car death of 6-month-old

By WDSU Staff

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused in the hot car death of a 6-month-old baby.

According to the sheriff, Monday, around 3:45 p.m., an off-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was flagged down by Ivy L. Lee, 22, Lake Charles, in the area of Enterprise Boulevard and Broad Street in Lake Charles.

Lee told the deputy her 6-month-old child was not breathing.

Another CPSO deputy, who was patrolling in the area, was also flagged down, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff said deputies tried to save the baby’s life, but she later died at an area hospital.

According to the sheriff, Lee is accused of giving the detectives two different stories, stating the child had not been in her care.

Lee told deputies she drove to work on Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles, where deputies say she left the child in her SUV for five hours.

Lee was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with second-degree murder and possession of marijuana.

Her bond was set at $1,204,000.

