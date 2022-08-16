Dozens of kids get free back-to-school haircuts

By Web staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Five-year-old Harley was one of dozens of kids who showed up for a free back-to-school haircut Monday morning at Asheville’s Carolina College of Hair Design.

The event was put together by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The program was designed to take one important item off the checklist, as parents count down the days before school.

“It’s so nice to be able to give back to the community, to help with this,” student stylist Becca Rodgers said.

The sheriff’s office has set up a second event for Thursday at Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College.

