Search continues for Carroll County teen missing for 2 months

By Mariya Murrow, WGCL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Authorities continue to search for a Carroll County teenager who disappeared two months ago.

Kaylee Grace Jones, 16, was last seen on June 14 at her residence on the 700 block of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. She is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe Jones left on foot and could be with someone she met through an online app. She is not believed to have a phone or vehicle with her and requires medical care.

The family says they moved to Carrollton approximately a year ago from Brooksville, Florida, where they still have family and friends. They say Kaylee could be going by her birth name, Jillian Paige Temple.

Officials say as of July 11, Kaylee Jones remains missing. Many leads have been followed up on by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, State agencies, and NCMEC, but none have been substantiated. They are closely collaborating with the FBI daily and working in connection with law enforcement jurisdictions throughout the nation.

A tip line dedicated to anonymous tips has been set up, so if you know something but are afraid to come forward, please reach out at 770-830-5942 and remain anonymous.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.