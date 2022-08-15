Brides Across America provides free wedding dresses to first responders

By Carmyn Gutierrez

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Brides Across America has partnered with Wedding Belles in Clarksville to give away free wedding dresses to military, first responders, and COVID-19 healthcare workers.

Starting today, eligible brides can visit Wedding Belles to receive their free wedding gown. The event will continue through Thursday.

“This is a time to be grateful and spread deserving thanks to those that have given their selfless acts of service to our country,” said founder of Brides Across America Heidi Janson.

