Teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves

By Blake Keller and Anna Muckenfuss

AUBURN, Michigan (WNEM) — A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks.

The Auburn teen lost his veggies and his homemade maple syrup.

“My dad used to have a garden and we have a huge garden in the backyard and decided not to have for just us and sell some stuff,” Jacob Geno said. “Peppers, peaches, melons, tomatoes.”

He’s getting exercise, while learning hard work and responsibility.

The fruits of his labor are stored in a self-serve veggie stand outside of the family home.

“Lot of people stealing not paying,” Jacob said.

“It’s disheartening. We put up signs that says it’s a kid doing this,” Mark, Jacob’s father said.

A handful of times in two weeks, produce and syrup were stolen, a loss of about $50 to $70.

“Makes it so all my hard work was for nothing,” Jacob said.

And Jacob’s parents hate to see him become so jaded.

“He’s got a good heart but it’s disheartening to him and he’s losing faith in people when this keeps happening to him,” Mark said.

They’ve now set up surveillance to keep out an extra eye. They hope people will stop stealing and be up front if they need some help.

“He actually had a sign out that said if you’re hungry, come to the door,” Mark said.

“I would provide them with stuff if they need it,” Jacob said.

