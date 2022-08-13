‘It affected one of our own:’ 25-year-old woman honored after her shooting death

By Melanie Johnson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Balloons filled the sky in the 2500 Block of North Broadway Friday to remember the life of 25-year-old D’Asia Bowers.

“She was my daughter, and I was her mother. I appreciate even the testimony to my children who are still alive that if you do what is right that heaven belongs to you,” says Bowers’ mother Shantasha Love-Davis.

Bowers’ family says she was following an interstate detour early Monday morning when bullets began flying and she was shot and killed.

“It’s very heartbreaking for something so simple like to get something to eat turned into the last day of her life,” says Bran-Dee Jelks of the Diamond Divas Foundation.

Jelks works with Bowers’ mother at Diamond Divas to combat domestic abuse and gun violence.

“It basically knocked on our front door. It affected one of our own,” Jelks says.

The organization plans to honor D’Asia’s life through her 6-year-old daughter and by giving back to kids who are in need of extra love.

“We can hear D’Asia saying you gotta find who did it,” says Jelks. “You gotta figure out how to stop this. Nobody else should have to die like this. “

No arrests have been made in the case. Loved ones hope D’Asia Bowers’ story will bring change to the dangerous streets that took her away.

“We cry out on behalf of all of those who have died in senseless violence because of senseless murders. Bring peace to this city.”

