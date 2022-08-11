Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say

By Christian Piekos

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WLS) — A 5-year-old boy has died after being struck twice by two cars on the Far Northwest Side Wednesday night, according to police.

Chicago fire officials said the incident happened just after 9 p.m. at Cicero and Devon avenues in the Sauganash neighborhood.

Chicago police said the 5-year-old was in the street when he was struck by a red SUV Jeep that was driving north on Cicero. He was then struck a second time by the driver of a 2013 Volvo also driving north on Cicero, CPD said.

He had walked out the front door of his home, as his father was talking to a neighbor outside, police said.

The Jeep drove away, but the driver of the Volvo stopped and stayed at the scene after the incident.

CFD would only say that the boy was struck by a vehicle and taken to St. Francis Hospital in grave condition.

Chicago police later said the boy was transported in critical condition.

On Thursday morning, CPD said the boy had died.

His distraught family identified him as Taha Khan, but declined to say anything more Thursday morning.

Neighbors recounted those horrifying moments when the boy was hit.

“I heard a car hit something, but not another car, not an accident,” said Angel Badlebo, who was in her yard at the time of the crash. “When I go see him, they give it to him, CPR. I know that he is my neighbor’s son.”

Badlebo said the family had recently moved in this past spring.

“I don’t know what to say honestly,” she said.

Robert Badelbou is Angel’s brother, and he said he’s concerned about speeding on Cicero. He said safety measures should be installed to slow traffic.

“I mean teenagers, 18, 19, they drive race cars, 80, 90, 100 miles,” Robert Badelbou said. “Enough is enough. How much victims should this take?”

Major Accidents is investigating, CPD said. It was not clear why the child was in the street at the time of the incident.

CPD has not released any photos of the red Jeep.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.