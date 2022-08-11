Mobile homeowners questioning city letters sent out warning them about garbage cans

By Stephen Moody

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile homeowners, have you received a warning notice about your garbage cans? If so, you’re not alone.

Several homes in one neighborhood have gotten them in the past few weeks.

The letter is a warning for either leaving your garbage cans out too late or putting them out too early. But the actual letters have some homeowners feeling suspicious.

Shannon Lundgren received one of those letters last month.

“It claimed that on the 29th of July, my trash had been left out too late. Which it had been. But it also threatened that if this activity continued, there would a 660 dollar fine,” Lundgren said.

It was a social media post that asked the question, is the letter real? Or is a neighbor doing it? Lundgren told FOX10 she doesn’t think anyone in the area would do this.

“Believe it or not, this is the most chill neighborhood that I’ve ever lived in. Everyone seems to get along pretty well. There’s not really much exciting going on here, which makes it a great place to live,” Lundgren said.

And while she told us that it doesn’t appear to be fake, it does raise other questions.

“It’s creepy because I’m wondering who’s driving by and looking at my house? What is this person doing?” Lundgren said

Lundgren said she encourages other homeowners to follow up if they get the same letter.

“There’s an email address that you were given. So go ahead and email that. Get in contact with the city and find the trash department. Start asking questions there,” Lundgren said.

FOX10 News reached out to the city of Mobile to verify the authenticity of that letter. A city spokesperson told us they’re looking into it.

