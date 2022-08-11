‘A firefighter killer’: Milwaukee fire chief fed up with ongoing arson at former North Ridge Mall

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire at the former Northridge Mall around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

MFD says a 2nd alarm was requested due to the size of the fire and the fire is now under control.

According to Chief Aaron Lipski, they had a rapid response and aggressively attacked the fire to get it under control.

“An advanced fire in this building is a firefighter killer,” said Lipski. “It is well known in the fire service.”

This is the fourth fire at Northridge Mall in the past two months caused by arson.

Chief Lipski said the ongoing fires are due to the building being unsecured on one side, which easily gives people access to the inside.

“It should’ve been raised a long time ago,” said Chief Lispski. “We’re going to be taking some action on this.”

Speaking to the media right after the fire, Lipski said he didn’t know what that action was just yet. But he said he’s sick of putting his firefighters at risk.

“They have families,” Lipski said. “Because a building is not properly secured? This is unacceptable in 2022.”

Lipski called one of the previous arson fires in the North Ridge mall the hottest some of his crews have ever experienced.

