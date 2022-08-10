Sheriff’s office asking people to help name adorable 11-week-old new K-9

By Annette Weston

MONROE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office is asking the public to weigh in on a new name for its newest and most adorable K-9 officer.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the 11-week-old German Shepherd currently known as “Puppy Doe.”

Sheriff Eddie Cathey asked people to submit potential names for the K-9 on a Facebook post titled “UCSO Requests Public Assistance in Naming New K-9.”

To help, the department shared some traits Puppy Doe has shown: Likes long walks in the park Enjoys rolling around in the grass while being told not to Prone to public displays of affection (known to lick people without asking or providing prior notice) Enjoys tearing up a new tennis ball from time to time (only when the mood is right) Prefers his toys be thrown overhand, not underhand (Your guess is a good as ours on this one) Hails from a family of service dogs (mother was an explosives detection K-9)

The period to submit potential names will end at 8:00 a.m. on Friday; a list of the five most popular names will be posted in an update with a request for the community to vote on a final selection.

