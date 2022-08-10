Nashville Humane takes in 40 beagles mass-breeding facility in Virginia

By Carmyn Gutierrez

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Approximately 4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, last month.

The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) has brought in 40 of these rescued beagles to its West Nashville shelter. They worked with The Humane Society of the United States to coordinate the removal of the dogs from the Envigo RMS facility in late July.

“Our greatest mission is to support animals in need, both here in our backyard, and all across the country,” said Laura Baker, NHA Executive Director. “When there are pets who need support, we do our absolute best to be in a position to say ‘yes’. That’s largely made possible due to our amazing pet-loving community right here in Nashville who generously support our humane efforts.”

A lawsuit was filed against Envigo by the Department of Justice in May upon discovering the facility had been breeding and later selling dogs to laboratories for animal experimentation. Violations such as dogs being “euthanized” without first receiving anesthesia, inadequate veterinary care, insufficient food, and unsanitary living conditions were also reported.

The beagles will be brought into the shelter and available for adoption by the end of the week or early next week. The NHA will regularly post status and adoptions updates on their social media platforms.

If you’re interested in supporting Nashville Humane and these beagles, you can make a donation online at nashvillehumane.org.

