Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Connecticut

WALLINGFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A food delivery driver in Wallingford was carjacked and dragged 500 feet, according to police.

Police said the incident began in the Chimney Hill Road area on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

A report first signaled a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Officers located the suspicious vehicle, which was identified as an older black Honda Accord with dark tinted windows and a white trash bag covering its registration plate. A driver in it was traveling on Chimney Hill road.

Police said they tried to conduct a car stop, but the driver hit the gas and fled.

Shortly after the attempted car stop, officers said they responded back to the area Chimney Hill Road and Sullivan Avenue for a reported carjacking.

Officers found the victim in the area. The victim had numerous lacerations to his head, knee and foot. He was treated on scene by medical staff.

After an investigation, officers said they learned that the victim was delivering food to an area address when he was physically confronted by two males. One of the suspects had an object in his hand. They tried to take the victim’s black Nissan Rogue.

Police said the victim was so distraught that he was unable to figure out what the object was in the suspect’s hand.

They said the victim was dragged about 500 feet before being separating from the stolen car.

The stolen black Nissan Rogue was recovered a short time later in Meriden.

An image of the Honda Accord was released by police on Wednesday morning.

Anyone who sees or recognizes it was asked to contact Wallingford detectives at 203-294-2856.

“The Wallingford Police Department would like to remind the public to report suspicious activity if you see it,” police said in a news release. “For those who are employed in a delivery service capacity, use caution when conducting your business. It is always better to skip a fare or delivery when you notice something suspicious, than to take a risk and ignore what you see to try to finish your job.”

