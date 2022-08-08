Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 8:26 AM

Dump truck overturns, spills its load in Wilkins Township

By KDKA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A dump truck crashed and overturned in Wilkins Township on Monday morning, spilling its load into a front yard.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. along Larimer Avenue.

The truck landed on its side in front of a home. There was no structural damage to the home, but the yard was a mess after the truck’s load spilled.

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries, emergency officials said.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content