Denver plans to reinvest $2 million into neighborhoods hit hard by pandemic

By JAMIE LEARY

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — The City of Denver expects to invest more than $2 million into neighborhoods hit hardest by the pandemic, and it’s asking businesses and community groups to take the lead.

“We really want to make sure we’re putting money into the community’s hands to be able to reactivate spaces, whether that’s a business corridor, or a workshop or whatever it is that a community wants to do. We want to make sure that we’re providing that,” said Carla Castedo Ribero, Director of Economic Mobility for Denver’s Office of Economic Development and Opportunity.

Through the city’s Recovery Index Map, Denver identified 10 priority neighborhoods where businesses, nonprofits and community groups can apply to receive between $20,000 and $200,000 for qualified activities.

The qualifying neighborhoods specifically include East Colfax, Globeville, Elyria-Swansea, Montbello, Northeast Park Hill, Sun Valley, Valverde, West Colfax, Westwood and Villa Park.

“This really began by making sure the communities that have been impacted the most through COVID-19 really get an opportunity to be on the right track,” Ribero said.

Aaron Elinoff, an immigration rights attorney, has owned Novo Law in Westwood for seven years. The grant program was just announced, but Elinoff is one of many business owners who have already applied.

“I would do everything I can to beautify the exterior of my building. We’re right on Morrison Road. We have a great frontage to Morrison Road with a 40-foot wall that faces the street. I want to put a mural there,” Elinoff said.

He believes the money could go a long way for many others in his community.

“I would say that the Westwood community in particular is in real need of a community centers and gathering places,” Elinoff said. “I think it’s pretty fantastic that Denver is at least throwing this much money at it, as for whether more needs to be done I think it’s going to depend on how quickly that money goes away. Right? It’s a fixed amount at the moment. If it disappears in two days, I’d say that there is a greater a need and more could be done.”

There will be opportunities to learn more through in-person and virtual community information sessions before the application deadline, Aug. 25.

