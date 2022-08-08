Ceasefire activists encourage community action after two teens shot over weekend

By Tommie Clark

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Two teenagers were shot in Baltimore this weekend. One is recovering, while the other child has died. Police have discovered a 9-year-old accidentally shot her.

Police said the 9-year-old was playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged, killing another child. On Sunday, 11 News spoke with the Ceasefire Baltimore activists about this weekend’s violence involving children.

Ceasefire Baltimore 365 volunteers wrapped up the weekend with an outreach event. Co-founder Erricka Bridgeford led the effort around the West Baltimore neighborhood where she grew up, going door-to-door off Edmondson Avenue with mediation materials.

“They’ve had five murders in the last 30 days, so we figured, OK, this is the spot we’re (going to) go tell people, ‘did you know there’s a free service in Baltimore where you can resolve conflict, and it has to stay confidential so no matter what (you all) beefing about, you can come?'” Bridgeford said.

Their work is happening just five minutes from where a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday. Homicide detectives identified a 9-year-old boy as Nykayia Strawder’s shooter. He was believed to be playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally went off. Due to state law and the boy’s age, police said he cannot be charged with a crime.

Strawder was the second child to be shot in Baltimore Saturday. A 14-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg after being found in North Baltimore.

“It feels like violence and murder just have a grip on us, but every time murder shows up, I promise (you all) people who love this city show up immediately. It’s not just the Ceasefire movement, it’s people doing work all over the city,” Bridgeford said.

She said when tragedy happens in this city, community members show up with love and resources, and that must continue.

“We just need the people of Baltimore to know we got (you all), we love (you all), we are (you all), you know, so reach out to us for whatever you need,” Bridgeford said.

Officers have learned the weapon held by the 9-year-old is registered to a relative of his who serves as an armed security guard.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.