Residents concerned over rising violence, in response to viral fight clip at Waianae High School

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KTBS) — A video of several Waianae High School students ganging up one student has gone viral on social media. A few of the students involved are enrolled at West Strike Gym which provides kickboxing training.

A coach at West Strike told KITV their gym is receiving serious backlash and harassing phone calls – charging that coaches are teaching the students to be violent.

He said there are external factors that caused the fight, not just aggression and anger. He said the victim, Deizel-James Vicente, punched one of his students prior, which caused the mob fight.

However, he said he does not condone this behavior and it is not a representation of West Side Strike.

Family of the victim said Vicente is out of the hospital with slight bruises and a brain hemorrhage.

17-year-old Joven Lopez will be suspended from competing in the 2022 Junior World Championships in kickboxing. His father, Eugene Lopez spoke out. He said his son is in the wrong but it is not fair for the community to tear him down to this extent. He asks everybody to stop threatening him and his family – and to move on from this.

A few Waianae residents said they are concerned about this growing violence in their neighborhood – particularly among teenagers.

“I’m seeing a lot of violence here in Waianae. I have family that live here. I’m worried especially for the younger generation because they’re going to follow their older siblings and family members,” said Kawai Manintin-Naki, Wahiwa resident.

“I think there is always going to be violence here. The way to change it is we have to see parents step in and talk to their teenage children,” said Saito Micky, a Waianae resident.

Honolulu Police are classifying this as a second degree assault. No arrests have been made but that can change as the investigation goes on.

