Oak Creek advocates for peace on 10th anniversary of Sikh Temple shooting

OAK CREEK, Wisconsin (WDJT) — It’s been 10 years since a gunman carrying out a hate crime and opened fire inside the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin. Seven people were killed.

On the 10th anniversary, events are being held throughout the weekend to bring the community together, while honoring the victims.

“Often folks forget what happened here, but I think it’s really important to honor Oak Creek and remember what happened here and also come together wherever you are to stand in solidarity against hare and violence,” said Community Development Director of the Sikh Coalition, Rucha Kuer.

Pardeep Singh Kaleka is the executive director of the Interfaith Conference and was directly impacted by the shooting. His father, Satwant Singh Kaleka was killed that day.

Now, Pardeep has dedicated his life to advocating for peace. He’s even co-authored a book with a former white supremacist.

“With tragedy comes this opportunity to educate,” he said.

Pardeep’s father was the temple president.

“When he passed, I think what he stood for and what he embodied we just couldn’t let that die,” he said.

Pardeep believes his father would be proud of the work that’s been done since his death.

Remembrance events will continue in Oak Creek throughout the weekend.

