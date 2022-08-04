San Clemente city council to consider condemning abortion

By Jessica De Nova

Click here for updates on this story

SAN CLEMENTE, California (KABC) — San Clemente’s city council is set to consider a resolution that would declare the city an abortion-free zone and a sanctuary for life.

The council is expected to review the non-binding resolution in mid-August.

The resolution was proposed by Councilmember Steve Knoblock and seconded by Mayor Gene James.

It is sparking opposition from activists and some council members, as seen during a July council meeting.

“It’s ludicrous,” Councilmember Kathy Ward declared.

In a zoom interview Wednesday, Councilmember Laura Ferguson told Eyewitness News the emails to her in opposition of the item were growing.

“The overwhelming theme is for us to not do this because it’s already creating such divisiveness,” Ferguson said.

In a draft of the document obtained by Eyewitness News, abortions are condemned, except in cases where an emergency medical intervention is necessary to protect the life of the mother and unborn child. The resolution states the city takes a neutral position in instances of rape and or incest. It specifically takes a firm stand against the presence of Planned Parenthood or clinics in the city where abortion is practiced, “at will and on demand.”

Planned Parenthood senior vice president of communication for San Bernardino and Orange Counties Nichole Ramirez said the resolution was a threat for many in this community.

The closest Planned Parenthood to the city is in Mission Viejo.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.