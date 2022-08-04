Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests

By WMTW Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation.

On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.

Police returned to the home on Tuesday after learning there might be more stolen items there.

As a result of both searches, police arrested Anthony Knight, 56, of Belfast, and Robert Larrabee, 44, of Belfast. Both were charged with theft and unauthorized taking.

Both had been released on bail by Wednesday afternoon and police said more charges were pending.

Police said the recovered items were linked to two cases being investigated by Ellsworth Police, seven by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, four by Maine State Police, and one each by Belfast Police, Searsport Police and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.