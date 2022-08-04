Greenville, Spartanburg pet facilities warn about dangerous uptick in dog flu cases

By Stephanie Moore

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — Veterinarians, pet groomers and pet boarding facilities in our area are warning about an uptick in canine flu cases.

We spoke to the owner of the Roper Mountain Animal Hospital on Monday, who said it’s unusual to see cases of canine flu, and it can be very dangerous for some dogs.

The risk is greater for dogs younger than 1-year-old and those who are immunocompromised.

Dr. Heather Gleaton also said the canine flu is very contagious and encourages pet owners to vaccinate their dogs to prevent severe illness.

“It’s the difference between having minor signs and getting over it without treatment or developing pneumonia and having to be hospitalized,” Gleaton said.

Top Dog on Roper Mountain Road, which offers boarding, day care, grooming and training, sent an email to clients.

It says, “Due to reports of CANINE INFLUENZA IN SPARTANBURG AND GREENVILLE, we are starting to require the flu shot for dogs boarding and grooming with us. We do not expect people to be able to get it last minute, but it will join the Rabies, Distemper, and Bordetella vaccines as a required vaccine for boarding with us.”

Noble Dog Hotel also sent a message to clients about the recent outbreak and encouraged pet parents to get their dogs vaccinated.

Woodpoint Bed and Biscuit in Spartanburg closed down its PlayCare on July 25 and will remain closed until Aug. 8 after confirming a case of canine flu.

The business also canceled all boarding reservations until Aug. 1.

Woodpoint said on Facebook it closed to “disinfect & bleach above and beyond our daily protocol.”

“Additionally, we have hired a professional company that will apply an electrostatic mist covering the entire facility,” the post said.

Woodpoint said it will reopen on Aug. 8.

The business is also now requiring all PlayCare participants to be fully vaccinated.

The symptoms to look for in your dog include cough, fever, tiredness, eye or nasal drainage and loss of appetite.

